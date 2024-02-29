Looking Glass Labs Ltd. is a Canada-based Web3 platform specializing in consumer engagement applications to leverage immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and blockchain monetization strategies. Its brand, House of Kibaa (HoK), designs and curates for three-dimensional (3D) assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) blockchain environments. Its metaverse ecosystem and digital distribution service provide users with a 3D world to create, play, share, learn, and prosper within while providing opportunities for people, communities, creators, and brands to engage in a hyper-realistic environment. The Company operates within two geographic areas, including Canada and Vietnam.