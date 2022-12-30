Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)
  5. Looking Glass Labs Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFTX   CA54342Q1063

LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

(NFTX)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-12-28
0.0750 CAD   -6.25%
04:24aLooking Glass Labs subsidiary advances metaverse offering development
AN
12/29Looking Glass Labs Announces Metaverse Milestones as Part of Technical Product Update
AQ
12/29Looking Glass Labs Ltd.'s Subsidiary House of Kibaa Advances the Development of Its Pocket Dimension Metaverse Offering
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Looking Glass Labs subsidiary advances metaverse offering development

12/30/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Looking Glass Labs Ltd on Thursday said its subsidiary has advanced development of its Pocket Dimension metaverse offering.

The Buckinghamshire, England-based Web3 platform specialising in immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenisation and blockchain monetisation strategies said its wholly-owned subsidiary House of Kibaa achieved numerous avatar-based and architecture-related milestones and expects to set a new standard for the metaverse industry.

New milestones reached or soon to be reached include 10,000 unique generative avatars in ultra-high resolution, 12,000 unique generative Gutter Cat Gang avatars in ultra-high resolution and a generative avatar project with a spin-off live-action video series.

It also said other enhancements were in progress, such as ultra-high resolution art galleries to display a user’s non-fungible tokens from their connected wallet, a larger collection of around 60 stock playable avatars and a patch manager for easier access to future updates.

In early 2023, House of Kibaa will look to add pixel streaming to Pocket Dimension to expand availability to most devices and bandwidth connections.

"Creating unique, realistic and enjoyable experiences for our users in the virtual realm is our main priority. We firmly believe that the Pocket Dimension will continue to garner positive feedback as we roll it out more fully in 2023,” said Chief Executive Officer Dorian Banks.

“We are committed to heightening both user and client engagement by executing on innovative initiatives and, in turn, adding value to Looking Glass Labs as a company."

Shares in Looking Glass Labs were untraded in London on Friday, last quoted at 17 pence.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.
04:24aLooking Glass Labs subsidiary advances metaverse offering development
AN
12/29Looking Glass Labs Announces Metaverse Milestones as Part of Technical Product Update
AQ
12/29Looking Glass Labs Ltd.'s Subsidiary House of Kibaa Advances the Development of Its Poc..
CI
12/21Looking Glass Labs Recaps 2022 and Provides 2023 Outlook
AQ
12/19Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clea..
AQ
12/19Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clea..
CI
12/15Looking Glass Labs Ltd.'S Subsidiary House of Kibaa Incorporates Artificial Intelligenc..
CI
12/15Looking Glass Labs Adopts AI Technology for Latest Product Drop
AQ
12/14Looking Glass Labs Announces Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2023
AQ
12/14Looking Glass Labs Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended October 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7,01 M 5,17 M 5,17 M
Net income 2022 -11,9 M -8,78 M -8,78 M
Net Debt 2022 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 7,51 M 7,51 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float -
Chart LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Looking Glass Labs Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dorian J. Banks Chief Executive Officer
Francis Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adam Deffett Independent Director
Carl Chow Independent Director
Patrick Michael OFlaherty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.0.00%8
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-87.11%7 894
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-66.67%170
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-77.40%41
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-91.60%37
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.-76.72%13