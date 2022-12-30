Looking Glass Labs subsidiary advances metaverse offering development

(Alliance News) - Looking Glass Labs Ltd on Thursday said its subsidiary has advanced development of its Pocket Dimension metaverse offering.

The Buckinghamshire, England-based Web3 platform specialising in immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenisation and blockchain monetisation strategies said its wholly-owned subsidiary House of Kibaa achieved numerous avatar-based and architecture-related milestones and expects to set a new standard for the metaverse industry.

New milestones reached or soon to be reached include 10,000 unique generative avatars in ultra-high resolution, 12,000 unique generative Gutter Cat Gang avatars in ultra-high resolution and a generative avatar project with a spin-off live-action video series.

It also said other enhancements were in progress, such as ultra-high resolution art galleries to display a user’s non-fungible tokens from their connected wallet, a larger collection of around 60 stock playable avatars and a patch manager for easier access to future updates.

In early 2023, House of Kibaa will look to add pixel streaming to Pocket Dimension to expand availability to most devices and bandwidth connections.

"Creating unique, realistic and enjoyable experiences for our users in the virtual realm is our main priority. We firmly believe that the Pocket Dimension will continue to garner positive feedback as we roll it out more fully in 2023,” said Chief Executive Officer Dorian Banks.

“We are committed to heightening both user and client engagement by executing on innovative initiatives and, in turn, adding value to Looking Glass Labs as a company."

Shares in Looking Glass Labs were untraded in London on Friday, last quoted at 17 pence.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

