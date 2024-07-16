Loomis : to publish Interim report on July 24, 2024
July 16, 2024 at 04:14 am EDT
Press release
Stockholm, Sweden, 16.07.2024
Loomis AB to publish Interim report on July 24, 2024
Loomis AB will publish the Interim report January-June 2024 on July 24, at 7:30 a.m. (CEST).
Agenda
7.30 a.m. (CEST) - Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.comwhen released.
10.00 a.m. (CEST) - Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Aritz Larrea, CFO Johan Wilsby and Head of Sustainability and IR Jenny Boström will present the report and answer questions.
To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);
United Kingdom: +44 (0)161 250 8206
USA: +1 (0)561 771 1427
Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 39
International: +39 (0) 023 0464 867
The telephone conference will also be audio casted. To follow the audio cast, please follow this link.The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com.
Recorded version
A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com after the telephone conference.
Head of Sustainability and IR jenny.bostrom@loomis.com +46 79 006 45 92
Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis' customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in more than 20 countries. Loomis employs around 25,000 people and had revenue in 2023 of more than SEK 28 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.
Loomis AB is a Sweden-based holding company, which delivers a range of solutions for cash handling services primarily to financial institutions, retailers, other commercial enterprises and the public sector. Its offerings include Cash in Transit services, encompassing cash transportation services mainly used by banks and business enterprises carried out by a fleet of vehicles transporting cash to and from retailers, banks, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines, and Cash Management services, such as counting, analysis, planning, reporting and authenticity and quality control of bills and coins. The Company has over 200 cash processing centers. It operates through a network of 400 branches located across numerous countries, including Argentina, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates VIA MAT Holding AG and Intermarketing Oy as subsidiaries.