Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Loomis AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOOMIS   SE0014504817

LOOMIS AB (PUBL)

(LOOMIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-30 am EST
307.60 SEK   +0.39%
12:33pLoomis : Update on shares repurchased during the fourth quarter 2022
PU
11/15Exclusive-Germany steps up emergency cash plans to cope in blackout - sources
RE
11/08Midsona's Chairman To Retire By 2022-end; Successor Nominated
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Loomis : Update on shares repurchased during the fourth quarter 2022

11/30/2022 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Update on shares repurchased during the fourth quarter 2022

The board of directors of Loomis AB resolved, and communicated, on October 27, 2022, to continue to repurchase own shares during the fourth quarter 2022. The repurchase of shares commenced on October 31, 2022.

As of November 30, 2022 the company has repurchased 379,698 own shares during the fourth quarter. The company's total holding of own shares thereby amounts to 3,341,480. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

The share repurchases may comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million and will end no later than on December 30, 2022.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com

November 30, 2022

For further information contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92

E-mail: jenny.bostrom@loomis.com

Loomis offers safe and effective comprehensive solutions for payments and distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis customers are banks, merchants and other operators. Loomis operates through an international network of more than 400 branches in more than 20 countries. Loomis employs around 24,000 people and had revenue in 2021 of approximately SEK 19.7 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.

Loomis AB, Drottninggatan 82, 4th floor, P.O Box 702, SE-101 33 Stockholm, Sweden

Switchboard: +46 8 522 920 00, www.loomis.com

Disclaimer

Loomis AB published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOOMIS AB (PUBL)
12:33pLoomis : Update on shares repurchased during the fourth quarter 2022
PU
11/15Exclusive-Germany steps up emergency cash plans to cope in blackout - sources
RE
11/08Midsona's Chairman To Retire By 2022-end; Successor Nominated
MT
11/03Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
RE
11/01Taiwan's largest pension fund picks T. Rowe, Wellington, others, to run $3 billion asse..
RE
10/28Transcript : Loomis AB, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Loomis Interim Report January - September 2022
AQ
10/28Loomis AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
10/27The Board of Loomis has resolved to continue to repurchase own shares
AQ
10/18Loomis AB to publish Interim report on October 28, 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOOMIS AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 426 M 2 405 M 2 405 M
Net income 2022 1 600 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2022 6 648 M 629 M 629 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 22 158 M 2 095 M 2 095 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart LOOMIS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Loomis AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOMIS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 306,40 SEK
Average target price 368,80 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aritz Larrea President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Kristian Ackeby Chief Financial Officer
Alf Göran Göransson Chairman
Sara Björkman Compliance Manager
Cecilia Margaretha Daun-Wennborg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOMIS AB (PUBL)27.30%2 095
CINTAS CORPORATION1.70%45 765
EDENRED SE29.70%13 559
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-45.41%13 072
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.74%11 773
LG CORP.4.70%10 045