Loomis : Update on shares repurchased during the fourth quarter 2022

Update on shares repurchased during the fourth quarter 2022

The board of directors of Loomis AB resolved, and communicated, on October 27, 2022, to continue to repurchase own shares during the fourth quarter 2022. The repurchase of shares commenced on October 31, 2022.

As of November 30, 2022 the company has repurchased 379,698 own shares during the fourth quarter. The company's total holding of own shares thereby amounts to 3,341,480. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

The share repurchases may comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million and will end no later than on December 30, 2022.

November 30, 2022

