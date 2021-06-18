Log in
LOOP ENERGY INC.

Loop Energy : Announces 2021 Investor Day Conference Call

06/18/2021 | 08:02am EDT
Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN) will host the company’s first Investor Day via a video conference call on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to share the latest from company management on the strategic vision, operations and business highlights.

Registration and dial-in details for the video conference will be released prior to the call, and will also be available via investors.loopenergy.com.

The Company’s past financial results are also available at investors.loopenergy.com.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer of hydrogen fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the Company’s proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow™ was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated February 18, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


All news about LOOP ENERGY INC.
08:02aLOOP ENERGY  : Announces 2021 Investor Day Conference Call
06/17LOOP ENERGY  : to Fuel 8-Meter Minibus with Mobility and Innovation a.s. in Slov..
06/16LOOP ENERGY  : to Fuel 8-Meter Minibus with Mobility & Innovation a.s. in Slovak..
06/08LOOP ENERGY  : and GreenCore partner to combine best-in-class technologies in ne..
05/12LOOP ENERGY  : Q1 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call
05/12LOOP ENERGY  : Toronto Stock Exchange, Loop Energy Inc., C-Suite at The Open
05/04LOOP ENERGY  : Reaches Partnership with Aliant Battery in Bid to Expand Customer..
05/04LOOP ENERGY  : and Aliant Battery Announce Channel Partnership for Development o..
04/28LOOP ENERGY  : Fulfills Fuel Cell Module Order For 10 Transit Bus Fleet in Nanji..
04/28LOOP ENERGY  : Receives and Fulfills Fuel Cell Module Order For Ten Transit Bus ..
Financials
Sales 2021 1,57 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 54,8 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 243 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 120x
EV / Sales 2022 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,67 CAD
Last Close Price 7,25 CAD
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ben Nyland President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Darren Z. Ready Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andreas Truckenbrodt Chairman
Sean MacKinnon Chief Scientist
Daryl D. Musselman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOP ENERGY INC.0.00%197
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.33%146 285
ENEL S.P.A.-2.38%97 832
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.52%81 632
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.86%78 783
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.52%67 064