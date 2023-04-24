Advanced search
    LPEN   CA54352E1007

LOOP ENERGY INC.

(LPEN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:34:19 2023-04-24 pm EDT
0.8300 CAD   +1.22%
05:41pLoop Energy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023
BU
03/30Loop Energy Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank as Q4 Results, Guidance, Disappoint; Price Target Halved to C$1.25
MT
03/29Loop Energy Announces Strategic Review Process
CI
Loop Energy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

04/24/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Loop EnergyTM (TSX: LPEN) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 after market close. Loop Energy’s management team will hold a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss the results.

Investors and members of the public can join the live call by dialing 1 (888) 330-2057 (toll-free) with the conference ID: 5946836. Following the call, a recording will be archived on the Financials page under the ‘Investors’ section of the Loop Energy website (https://loopenergy.com/investors/financials/).

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy’s products feature the company’s proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop Energy works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop Energy is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LOOP ENERGY INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 3,60 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 18,7 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 70,6%
Technical analysis trends LOOP ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,82 CAD
Average target price 1,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bas Nyland President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paul G. Cataford Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Kent P. Thexton Chairman
Sean MacKinnon Chief Scientist
Daryl D. Musselman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOP ENERGY INC.-21.90%21
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.51%159 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.28%81 815
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%75 801
ENEL S.P.A.17.91%66 150
