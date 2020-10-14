Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Loop Industries, Inc.    LOOP

LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(LOOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Loop Industries, Inc. (“Loop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOOP) securities between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Loop investors have until December 14, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Loop investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 13, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “Loop’s scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company’s process internally.” The report also stated that “Loop’s previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were ‘technically and industrially impossible,’” according to a former employee. Moreover, the report alleged that “Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a ‘global alliance agreement’ with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on ‘indefinite’ hold and that Loop ‘underestimated’ both costs and complexities of its process.”

On this news, Loop’s share price fell $3.78, or over 32%, to close at $7.83 per share on October 13, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop’s purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop’s announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Loop securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
11:01aLOOP CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fra..
BU
09:53aRecycled Plastic Maker Loop Denies Shortseller Accusations
DJ
09:41aLOOP ALERT : Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucha..
BU
09:17aONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
12:16aLOOP CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
10/13LOOP INDUSTRIES : Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
BU
10/13THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation of Loop Industrie..
BU
10/13INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Loop ..
BU
10/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 50,9x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Loop Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 7,83 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 98,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 91,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Solomita Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Gentiletti Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jay Stubina Independent Director
Laurence G. Sellyn Lead Independent Director
Andrew P. Lapham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.91%490
LG CHEM, LTD.102.83%40 727
DOW INC.-12.52%36 004
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-18.94%17 909
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-20.80%14 096
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.152.06%9 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group