LOOP INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Loop Industries Inc.

10/14/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Loop Industries (“Loop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOOP) between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Loop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Loop Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:(1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 13, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that "Loop's scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company's process internally." The report also stated that "Loop's previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were 'technically and industrially impossible,'" according to a former employee. Moreover, the report alleged that "Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a 'global alliance agreement' with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on 'indefinite' hold and that Loop 'underestimated' both costs and complexities of its process."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.78, or over 32%, to close at $7.83 per share on October 13, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Loop securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/loopindustriesinc-loop-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-324/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

© Business Wire 2020

