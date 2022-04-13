Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Loop Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.910 USD   -4.58%
LOOP INDUSTRIES : to Present at Wells Fargo, Oppenheimer, and Citi Conferences in May
PU
LOOP INDUSTRIES : CEO to Present at Raymond James, Roth, and Gabelli Conferences in March
PU
LOOP INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF PORT-JÉRÔME, IN NORMANDY, FRANCE, AS SITE FOR FIRST EUROPEAN INFINITE LOOP MANUFACTURING FACILITY
PU
Loop Industries : to Present at Wells Fargo, Oppenheimer, and Citi Conferences in May

04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will present at the following three investor conferences in May, 2022:

  • Wells Fargo Industrials Conference happening May 4-5, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace
  • Oppenheimer's 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference happening May 10, 2022 virtually.
  • Citi's 2022 Global Energy, Utilities and Climate Technology Conference happening May 10-11, 2022 in Boston.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:
Investor Relations:
Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697360/Loop-Industries-to-Present-at-Wells-Fargo-Oppenheimer-and-Citi-Conferences-in-May

Disclaimer

Loop Industries Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
