Fobi AI : Interim Financial Statements Q2 2022 FOBI AI INC.

FOBI AI INC.

(Formerly Loop Insights Inc.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Six months ended December 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NoteDecember 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

ASSETS Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable Prepaid

Inventory

Loans receivable

4,805,694 $

7,501,753

4

1,861,768 844,502

342,015 328,565

56,992 433,298 7,499,768

- 288,438 8,963,258

Non-current assets Loan receivable Equipment Intellectual property Right-to-use asset Intangible assets Goodwill TOTAL ASSETS

- 193,096

134,171 122,062

5,381,637 171,792

6 5 5

27,865 37,672

796,796 873,996

1,320,468 1,320,468

15,160,705

$ 11,682,344

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Current portion of lease liabilities Deferred revenue

Loans Payable

1,096,969 $ 538,938

6

12,524 16,912

58,585 108,488

- 20,000

1,168,078 684,338

Deferred income taxes

4 271,693 271,693

Contingent liability 577,260

Non-current portion of lease liability TOTAL LIABILITIES

6 17,134 22,218

2,034,165 978,249

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital

Subscription receivable Contributed surplus Deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

8

50,333,993

(130,568)

11,449,836

(48,535,478)

42,363,480

(130,568)

7,562,494

(39,091,291)

8,756

(20)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

13,126,540 10,704,095

15,160,705

$ 11,682,344

of operations and continuance of business (Note 1) Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Subsequent events (Note 17)

Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors on March 01, 2022:

/s/ "Robert Douglas Anson"

Robert Douglas Anson, Director

/s/ "Peter Green"

Peter Green, Director

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements)

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three months ended DecemberNotes

31, 2021

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Six months Six Months endedended December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Revenue

Operating Expenses

Advertising and marketing

Cost of services sold

Consulting fees

Amortization

Insurance

Interest and accretion expense

Investor relations

License and distribution fees

Office and general

Professional fees

Rent

Research and development

Share-based compensation

Transfer agent and filing fees

Travel

Other

Wages and benefits

$

922,823

$

-

1,503,140

-$

294,341

51,432

$

270,148 -

221,918 $ 385,386

378,190 -

352,646

332,165

707,170 544,475

5,6

87,927

16,322 -

124,838 32,905

79,846

2,369

1,848

24,695 -10,827 3,447 111,127

- 38,802 -

118,003

17,530

245,614 22,558

72,312

87,320

217,668 101,134

156,367

58,477

235,500 169,879

2,838

16,698

28,993 20,060

20,851

76,267

36,039 139,242

8

2,872,519

2,760,619

5,491,880 2,819,311

34,949

18,834

53,743 52,600

126,400

(2,140)

20,027 -

170,364 21,969 -

7

1,695,582

490,287

2,933,507

862,056

Loss before other items

$

(5,045,265) $

(4,189,389)

(9,474,880) $ (5,203,181)

Other items

Other income

-

-

-

$

- $ - 20,000

Interest income - - 2,368

Foreign exchange gain

(5,531) - 8,324

Net Loss

$

(5,050,797) $

(4,189,389)

(9,444,187) (5,203,181)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

(8,210)

(8,776)

Comprehensive Loss

$

(5,059,006) $

(4,189,389)

(9,452,963) (5,203,181)

Comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.04) $

(0.04) $

(0.07) $

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements)

Weighted Average Number of

Common Shares Outstanding

141,952,875

112,438,580

138,773,402

(0.05)

106,745,989

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Number of Outstanding SharesCommon SharesSubscriptions receivableContributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive income

Total Shareholders'

Deficit

EquityBalance, June 30, 2020

Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs

Issuance of common shares for obligation Warrants exercised

91,383,209 $

23,464,437

$

(140,000)

$

3,458,791

$

-$

(27,994,708) $

(1,211,480)

5,686,904 597,125 597,125

1,200,000 402,000 402,000

Stock options exercised Share forservice Subscription received Share-based compensation Net loss for the year Balance, December 31, 2020

21,626,976 3,251,250 1,000

4,341,144 1,165,410 200

(377,359)

3,963,785

(219,970) 945,440

17,642 17,642

2,819,311

2,819,311

(5,203,181)

(5,203,181)

123,149,339

29,970,316

$

(122,358)

$

5,680,773

$

-$

(33,197,889)

$ 2,330,842

Balance, June 30, 2021

Issuance of common shares for acquisition of intellectual property

Warrants exercised Stock options exercised Share-based compensation Accumulated other comprehensive loss Net loss for the year

134,862,263 $ 42,363,480

$

(130,568)

$

7,562,494

$

(20)

$

(39,091,291)

$ 10,704,095

1,524,031 4,112,513 4,112,513

5,762,250 1,779,333 2,068,750 2,078,667

(588,083) 1,191,250

(1,016,455) 1,062,212

5,491,880 5,491,880

8,776

Balance, December 31, 2021

144,217,294

50,333,993

$

(130,568)

$

11,449,836

$

8,756

$

(48,535,478)

(9,444,187)

$

8,776 (9,444,187) 13,126,540

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

4