Fobi AI : Interim Financial Statements Q2 2022 FOBI AI INC.
(Formerly Loop Insights Inc.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Six months ended December 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Note December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
ASSETS Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable Prepaid
Inventory
Loans receivable
4,805,694 $
7,501,753
4
1,861,768 844,502
342,015 328,565
56,992 433,298 7,499,768
- 288,438 8,963,258
Non-current assets Loan receivable Equipment Intellectual property Right-to-use asset Intangible assets Goodwill TOTAL ASSETS
- 193,096
134,171 122,062
5,381,637 171,792
6 5 5
27,865 37,672
796,796 873,996
1,320,468 1,320,468
15,160,705
$ 11,682,344
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Current portion of lease liabilities Deferred revenue
Loans Payable
1,096,969 $ 538,938
6
12,524 16,912
58,585 108,488
- 20,000
1,168,078 684,338
Deferred income taxes
4 271,693 271,693
Contingent liability 577,260
Non-current portion of lease liability TOTAL LIABILITIES
6 17,134 22,218
2,034,165 978,249
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
Subscription receivable Contributed surplus Deficit
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
8
50,333,993
(130,568)
11,449,836
(48,535,478)
42,363,480
(130,568)
7,562,494
(39,091,291)
8,756
(20)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
13,126,540 10,704,095
15,160,705
$ 11,682,344
of operations and continuance of business (Note 1) Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Subsequent events (Note 17)
Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors on March 01, 2022:
/s/ "Robert Douglas Anson"
Robert Douglas Anson, Director
/s/ "Peter Green"
Peter Green, Director
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements)
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Three months ended December Notes
31, 2021
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Six months Six Months ended ended December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Revenue
Operating Expenses
Advertising and marketing
Cost of services sold
Consulting fees
Amortization
Insurance
Interest and accretion expense
Investor relations
License and distribution fees
Office and general
Professional fees
Rent
Research and development
Share-based compensation
Transfer agent and filing fees
Travel
Other
Wages and benefits
$
922,823
$
-
1,503,140
- $
294,341
51,432
$
270,148 -
378,190 -
352,646
332,165
707,170 544,475
5,6
87,927
16,322 -
124,838 32,905
79,846
2,369
1,848
24,695 - 10,827 3,447 111,127
- 38,802 -
118,003
17,530
245,614 22,558
72,312
87,320
217,668 101,134
156,367
58,477
235,500 169,879
2,838
16,698
28,993 20,060
20,851
76,267
36,039 139,242
8
2,872,519
2,760,619
5,491,880 2,819,311
34,949
18,834
53,743 52,600
126,400
(2,140)
20,027 -
170,364 21,969 -
7
1,695,582
490,287
2,933,507
862,056
Loss before other items
$
(5,045,265) $
(4,189,389)
(9,474,880) $ (5,203,181)
Other items
Other income
-
-
-
$
- $ - 20,000
Interest income - - 2,368
Foreign exchange gain
(5,531) - 8,324
Net Loss
$
(5,050,797) $
(4,189,389)
(9,444,187) (5,203,181)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
(8,210)
(8,776)
Comprehensive Loss
$
(5,059,006) $
(4,189,389)
(9,452,963) (5,203,181)
Comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.04) $
(0.04) $
(0.07) $
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements)
Weighted Average Number of
Common Shares Outstanding
141,952,875
112,438,580
138,773,402
(0.05)
106,745,989
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Number of Outstanding Shares Common Shares Subscriptions receivable Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive income
Total Shareholders'
Deficit
Equity Balance, June 30, 2020
Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs
Issuance of common shares for obligation Warrants exercised
91,383,209 $
23,464,437
$
(140,000)
$
3,458,791
$
- $
(1,211,480)
5,686,904 597,125 597,125
1,200,000 402,000 402,000
Stock options exercised Share forservice Subscription received Share-based compensation Net loss for the year Balance, December 31, 2020
21,626,976 3,251,250 1,000
4,341,144 1,165,410 200
(377,359)
3,963,785
(219,970) 945,440
17,642 17,642
2,819,311
2,819,311
(5,203,181)
(5,203,181)
123,149,339
29,970,316
$
(122,358)
$
5,680,773
$
- $
(33,197,889)
$ 2,330,842
Balance, June 30, 2021
Issuance of common shares for acquisition of intellectual property
Warrants exercised Stock options exercised Share-based compensation Accumulated other comprehensive loss Net loss for the year
134,862,263 $ 42,363,480
$
(130,568)
$
7,562,494
$
(20)
$
(39,091,291)
$ 10,704,095
1,524,031 4,112,513 4,112,513
5,762,250 1,779,333 2,068,750 2,078,667
(588,083) 1,191,250
(1,016,455) 1,062,212
5,491,880 5,491,880
8,776
Balance, December 31, 2021
144,217,294
50,333,993
$
(130,568)
$
11,449,836
$
8,756
$
(48,535,478)
(9,444,187)
$
8,776 (9,444,187) 13,126,540
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Fobi AI Inc STATUS Active. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 03:09:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOOP INSIGHTS INC
Sales 2021
0,16
0,12
0,12
Net income 2021
-11,1 M
-8,80 M
-8,80 M
Net cash 2021
7,44 M
5,90 M
5,90 M
P/E ratio 2021
-16,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
120 M
95,0 M
95,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
1 188 401 672x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
79,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.