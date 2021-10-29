Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Loop Insights Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   CA54351R1029

LOOP INSIGHTS INC

(MTRX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fobi AI to Host Shareholder Update Call

10/29/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce that Fobi will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on Monday, November 1st, 2021, at 9-10am PDT (12-1pm EDT).   You can register to attend the webinar via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O1xbHIRVQo2jMkH7jKUFKg

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Rob Anson, CEO and Mark Lotz, CFO, who will review the company's year-end financial results as well as discuss milestones, financial strength, M&A and speak to expectations for the next fiscal year. Fobi CEO Rob Anson and CFO Mark Lotz will facilitate pre-submitted and live-chat questions and answers.

The company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions in advance to ir@fobi.ai.

This press release is available on the Fobi Website and on the Fobi AI Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions, and engagement with management.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information: 

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LOOP INSIGHTS INC
06:01aFobi AI to Host Shareholder Update Call
GL
10/19FOBI AI : Says Expects "Strong" Finish to 2021 in Corporate Update; Shares Fall Nearly 3%
MT
10/19FOBI AI : Says Expects "Strong" Finish to 2021 in Corporate Update; Shares Lost 5.5% on Mo..
MT
10/19FOBI AI : Corporate Update Includes New Revenue Deals, Key Product Launches, New Verticals..
AQ
10/14FOBI AI : Inks Technology Deployment Deal with Sports Fan Engagement Company REVELxp
MT
10/14Fobi Signs Agreement With REVELXP To Deploy Wallet Pass Technology For Premium Hospital..
GL
10/14Fobi Ai Inc. Signs Agreement With REVELXP To Deploy Wallet Pass Technology For Premium ..
CI
10/13FOBI AI : Extends Losses, Down 5% as Completes Acquisition of Coupon Platform Qples
MT
10/13FOBI AI : Completes Acquisition of Coupon Platform Qples; Lost Nearly 14% on Tuesday
MT
10/13FOBI AI : Completes Acquisition of Qples – A Leading Coupon Platform Company
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,25 M -4,25 M -4,25 M
Net Debt 2020 0,28 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 282 M 229 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart LOOP INSIGHTS INC
Duration : Period :
Loop Insights Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Anson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Lotz Chief Financial Officer
Tamer Shafik Chief Technology Officer
Gavin Lee Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOP INSIGHTS INC0.00%229
ADOBE INC.27.83%304 550
WORKDAY INC.19.67%70 216
AUTODESK, INC.1.04%67 826
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.62%51 312
TWILIO INC.-15.83%50 475