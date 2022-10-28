Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Loop Insights Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   CA54351R1029

LOOP INSIGHTS INC

(MTRX)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-10-27
0.4800 CAD   +17.07%
10/28Fobi To Host Shareholder Update Call To Discuss Annual Results And Operational Highlights 
GL
10/28Presswire 2022/2023 : Fobi AI Added To S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
AQ
10/28Fobi AI Added To S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fobi To Host Shareholder Update Call To Discuss Annual Results And Operational Highlights 

10/28/2022 | 10:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce its annual financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) have been filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

Fobi will hold a Webinar with CEO Rob Anson and CFO Annie Chan to review the Company’s year-end financial results and highlights from the past fiscal year on Tuesday November 1st, 2022 at 9:00am PST/12 noon EST. Registration for the webinar is here.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of the prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions in advance to ir@fobi.ai.

This press release is available on the Fobi Website and the FOBI Verified Forum On AGORACOM for shareholder discussion and management engagement.

About Fobi
Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai
Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc
T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc
E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:
This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, and results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about LOOP INSIGHTS INC
10/28Fobi To Host Shareholder Update Call To Discuss Annual Results And Operational Highligh..
GL
10/28Presswire 2022/2023 : Fobi AI Added To S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
AQ
10/28Fobi AI Added To S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
GL
10/25Fobi AI Debuts Passcreator Integration with Streamboxy to Deliver New Hybrid Event Mana..
MT
10/25Presswire 2022/2023 : Fobi Launches Passcreator Integration with Streamboxy, European Soft..
AQ
10/25Fobi Launches Passcreator Integration with Streamboxy, European Software Company Servic..
AQ
10/24Fobi Provides Business Update on Various Pilot Projects
AQ
10/24Fobi AI Inc.(TSXV:FOBI) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
10/21Fobi AI Provides Update on Pilot Projects, Signs Agreements with All Net and Empower Cl..
MT
10/21Presswire 2022/2023 : Fobi Provides Business Update on Various Pilot Projects
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,16  0,12  0,12 
Net income 2021 -11,1 M -8,15 M -8,15 M
Net cash 2021 7,44 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,9 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 188 401 672x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart LOOP INSIGHTS INC
Duration : Period :
Loop Insights Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Anson President & Chief Executive Officer
Annie Chan Chief Financial Officer
Jon Haydock Chief Technology Officer
Gavin Lee Chief Operating Officer
Peter Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOP INSIGHTS INC-65.47%54
ADOBE INC.-43.81%151 409
AUTODESK, INC.-23.04%46 710
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.60%43 857
WORKDAY INC.-42.29%40 361
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-2.77%35 657