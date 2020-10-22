Loop Insights : Amazon Web Services And Loop Insights Partner To Showcase Loop Venue Tracing Solution Via Joint Webcast To Global Audience

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX: TSXV) (RACMF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Loop Insights will be hosting an interactive webinar to showcase the Company's Venue Tracing Solution to a global audience on October 29th.

THE EVENT

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Principal Solutions Architect Mike Apted and Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson will be co-hosting the event, which will provide invitees with a first hand and interactive experience of Loop's End-To-End Venue Tracing Platform.

This will be an open invitation to all AWS and Loop partners from around the world from industries including but not limited to Airlines, Venue Owners, Sports & Entertainment, Telecom, and Government to learn about the technical, security, privacy, and commercial aspects of Loop's Venue Tracing Platform.

EVENT BUILDS ON AMAZON APPOINTMENT OF LOOP INSIGHTS TO PREFERRED PARTNER NETWORK INCLUDING 90% OF FORTUNE 100

On June 8, 2020, Loop was accepted into Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN), the global partner program for leading technology businesses from which more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies source their solutions and services.

Some of the benefits of the APN include networking opportunities to gain access to hundreds of ongoing AWS portfolios, as well as co-development projects and continued AWS resources that support product development, marketing, and sales.

With many if not most AWS business accounts facing significant economic challenges requiring solutions that can safely and effectively re-start normalized operations and financial recovery, Loop's APN status in conjunction with AWS position as a trusted source of solutions is expected to create both significant participation in the webcast and interested in Loop's Venue Tracing Platform.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, "The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted the safety and financial security of people, businesses and governments across the planet. These entities look for solutions that can protect people, instill confidence, and get their economies open once again. AWS has provided us with the great technical support necessary to develop our Contactless Venue Tracing Platform and are now taking our APN Partner status a giant step forward by introducing our made in Canada solution to their incredible global audience. We look forward to giving all invitees an incredible demonstration."

LOOP INSIGHT VENUE TRACING PLATFORM IS BUILT AND SUPPORTED BY AWS CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE

Loop's Venue Tracing platform is clearly gaining recognition and third-party validation, including implementations with:

Major Las Vegas Hospitality Chains

University of Houston;

NCAA #VegasBubble; and

Most recently being accepted into the TELUS IoT Marketplace as "one of the most advanced IoT business solutions in the world"

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED TRAVEL BUBBLE SOLUTION TO HELP SAVE $3.3 TRILLION IN POTENTIAL LOSSES FOR GLOBAL TOURISM

On October 19, Loop announced a travel bubble solution to provide end-to-end protection for travelers and the international travel industry.

Without a solution to replace the drastic travel measures currently in place around the world, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that COVID-19 might cost the world tourism sector losses of US$ 3.3 trillion.

Specifically, as of today, travel restrictions by country are as follows:

58 countries are completely closed

124 countries are partially open with MANDATORY quarantine upon arrival

(Source - https://www.ca.kayak.com/travel-restrictions)



The Travel Bubble solution is built on the following pillars:

Venue tracing

Frequent testing with rapid results

Real-time reporting to ensure the travel bubble provides end-to-end protection

It will be showcased in the presentation to serve as an example of Loop's ability to protect and re-open businesses, industries, and governments worldwide, including hospitality, education, sports & entertainment, and more.

Sign up for Amazon Web Services And Loop Insights Venue Tracing webcast here https://www.loopinsights.ai/webinar-sign-up/

This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazon-web-services-and-loop-insights-partner-to-showcase-loop-venue-tracing-solution-via-joint-webcast-to-global-audience-301157757.html

SOURCE LOOP Insights Inc.