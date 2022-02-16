Loop Media, Inc. and World Surf League Partner to Launch WSL TV Exclusively

Now Available to the Thousands of Loop Enabled Venues

GLENDALE, CA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the launch of a new exclusive channel, WSL TV, for its out-of-home (“OOH”) business clients on the Loop Player.

The World Surf League (“WSL”) is the global home of the world's best surfing, and annually crowns the men’s and women’s undisputed surfing World Champions. In partnership with the WSL, and tapping into WSL’s extensive library of surf highlights, professional commentary and favorite surfer interviews, Loop has created a new custom channel on the Loop Player for its OOH business clients. From the Championship Tour (CT) to Big Wave surfing in Nazare, Loop’s new WSL TV features the world’s best surfers in the world’s biggest competitions.

"WSL TV is a great addition to our existing sports and adventure content," said Greg Drebin, Chief Content Officer of Loop Media. "Our partnership with The World Surf League and the launch of WSL TV illustrates our commitment to expanding our video and sports offering to our OOH clients to allow them to satisfy their customers with hugely popular and in demand content.”

WSL TV is now available on the Loop Player in Loop Media’s out-of-home venues.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @watchlooptv (consumer), @loopforbusiness (business)

Twitter - @watchlooptv (consumer), @loopforbusiness (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Loop Media Press Contact

Jon Lindsay Phillips

Loop@CMWMedia.com

About the WSL

Established in 1976, the World Surf League (WSL) is the home of the world's best surfing. A global sports, media and entertainment company, the WSL oversees international tours and competitions, a studios division creating over 500+ hours of live and on-demand content, and via affiliate WaveCo, the home of the world's largest high performance, human-made wave. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the WSL has regional offices in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.



The WSL annually crowns the men’s and women’s surfing World Champions. The global Tours and Competition division oversees and operates more than 180 global contests each year across the Championship Tour, the development tiers, including the Challenger, Qualifying and Junior Series, as well as longboard and big wave properties.



Launched in 2019, WSL Studios is an independent producer of unscripted television projects, including documentaries and series, which provide unprecedented access to athletes, events, and locations around the world. WSL events and content are distributed on linear television in over 743M+ homes worldwide and across digital and social media platforms around the world, including WorldSurfLeague.com.



WaveCo includes the Surf Ranch Lemoore facility and the utilizing and licensing of the Kelly Slater Wave System.



The WSL is dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke.



For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.