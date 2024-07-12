Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV OOH (Connected TV Out-of-Home) platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, premium entertainment channels, and digital signage for businesses, is thrilled to announce the launch of several premium Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels beginning this summer. This global expansion will bring Loop’s highly acclaimed entertainment channels, already beloved by millions in venues, directly into the homes of viewers by extending Loop’s audience and reach even further. The new FAST channels will create incremental revenue opportunities for the company along with expanded exposure for CTV advertising partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240712450299/en/

Loop's Trivia channel - along with Loop Fresh Music, Global Fashion Channel and Weather - will soon be available in homes across the country. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A New Era for Loop Media: Premium FAST Channels

Loop Media’s FAST channel portfolio features a diverse lineup of premium genre channels offering an engaging entertainment experience that highlights the best-performing content from Loop’s OOH channels. This expansion aims to revolutionize the FAST landscape with innovative and high-quality programming. Leading this initiative is Loop Trivia, one of the company’s top-performing channels in OOH that reaches over 25 million unique viewers per month. Now, a revamped Loop Trivia is set to make history as one of the first trivia channels of its kind in the FAST environment, offering fan-favorite categories such as Music, TV & Film, Sports, and History via video, image and text trivia questions giving viewers a fun way to engage with family, friends or just playing solo while enjoying TV in their homes.

In addition to Loop Trivia, other exciting channels joining the FAST lineup include:

Loop Fresh Music : Discover the next big names in music and entertainment. This dynamic channel showcases rising talents and delivers captivating original programming, providing music enthusiasts with a premier discovery platform.

: Discover the next big names in music and entertainment. This dynamic channel showcases rising talents and delivers captivating original programming, providing music enthusiasts with a premier discovery platform. Global Fashion Channel : A 24/7 ultimate fashion media experience featuring couture, bridal, beauty, art, fashion films, luxury lifestyle, and more. Watch your favorite designers sketch and sew their collections, with top supermodels strutting the runway.

: A 24/7 ultimate fashion media experience featuring couture, bridal, beauty, art, fashion films, luxury lifestyle, and more. Watch your favorite designers sketch and sew their collections, with top supermodels strutting the runway. Weather: This groundbreaking weather channel is designed to disrupt the traditional weather channel model and delivers forecasts in an entertaining and regionalized video feed format, providing up-to-date and reliable weather updates in a captivating, modern manner.

Innovating the Home Viewing Experience

“Loop Media is excited to bring its innovative channels into homes worldwide, offering viewers the same premium entertainment that has made us the leader in the DOOH streaming space,” said Jon Niermann, Founder of Loop Media. “By leveraging our extensive content library and expertise in audience engagement, Loop aims to set a new standard in the FAST TV landscape. We have had previous success with FAST channels on Roku, Peacock and many other platforms a couple of years ago, so we look forward to returning to the consumer side of the business. This will complement the extensive business streaming platform that we’ve built across many venues nationwide who have grown to become familiar with the Loop brand.”

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop®") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram: @loopforbusiness

X (Twitter): @loopforbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loopforbusiness/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media's expected performance, ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media's ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240712450299/en/