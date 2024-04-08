Leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) CTV platform for businesses partners with Adnimation to increase ad revenue and diversify demand sources

Adnimation Ltd., a leading Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) for CTV dedicated to helping digital publishers grow their businesses, and Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform for businesses, announced today a new partnership. The partnership has already yielded incremental revenue for both companies since it began.

Loop Media is a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, premium entertainment channels and digital signage for businesses, utilizing 150+ CTV out-of-home (OOH) channels to reach millions of viewers. Seeking to boost its ad revenue, Loop Media partnered with Adnimation, whose CTV Fusion tool uses a combination of advanced technology, hands-on expertise, and unique access to Google’s CTV video advertising demand to increase ad revenue for publishers.

This partnership allows Loop Media to enjoy Google’s premium demand while still looking to maintain its existing demand to maximize competition and increase fill rates and CPMs across the Loop® CTV network.

Adnimation offers a growing suite of monetization tools across CTV apps, websites and mobile apps. Their unique monetization technology and hands-on expertise make it easy for publishers to increase their ad revenue. The CTV Fusion tool for Loop’s CTV inventory uses Google’s PAL (Programmatic Access Library) SDK (Software Development Kit) that enables CTV apps to access and share audience targeting signals with Google Ad Manager. These signals encompass valuable data points that seek to empower advertisers to reach highly relevant audiences, boosting campaign performance and maximizing ROI.

“Our partnership with Adnimation has been a bonafide success,” said Brian Bloodgood, Head of Sales, Loop Media. “We were looking for a partner to help us diversify our CTV demand sources and Adnimation has unlocked one of the largest marketplaces for Loop. As we continue to test new products and ideas with Adnimation, we are excited to see how we develop as partners in the future.”

“We are very proud to partner with Loop Media and help them grow their already impressive business,” said Maor Davidovich, CEO of Adnimation. “The remarkable results we've witnessed thus far are just the beginning, paving the way for a great future marked by expectations of even more mutual growth and success. This collaboration serves as a testament to the immense value of Loop Media and the proven capabilities of Adnimation's CTV tool, which has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness in elevating ad revenue for CTV publishers.”

About Adnimation Ltd.

Adnimation, a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP), was founded in 2013 by a team of professionals who value the freedom of access to information, technology, and data. The company’s proprietary SaaS platform manages the programmatic ad sales process for publishers, intelligently selling their advertising space and maximizing their ad revenue.

For more information about how you can best monetize and increase ad revenue of your websites, CTV apps, and mobile apps, please visit www.adnimation.com.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at www.loop.tv.

Follow us on social:

Instagram: @loopforbusiness

X (Twitter): @loopforbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loopforbusiness/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media's cost cutting measures, exploration of strategic alternatives and financing opportunities, expected performance, ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media's ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, beliefs or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408785397/en/