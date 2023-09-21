New beta-testing local video advertising platform provides a new source of potentially significant ad revenue for Loop TV

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), the free streaming television media company for business which provides over 2 billion video views every month via restaurants, retail businesses, office buildings, doctors’ offices, airports, bars, and college campuses, announced today that it has rolled out in beta testing a self-service video advertising platform (“Loops Ads Manager”) for local businesses and venues to advertise on the Loop Media platform. Loop Media believes this anticipated new line of advertising revenue could be a significant additional contributor to Loop Media’s revenue, as Loop Media seeks to capture local advertising dollars that do not generally flow through the larger ad demand partners working with regional and national advertisers.

Local and regional venues, services, brands, businesses, and agencies will be able to place ads on any of Loop TV networks’ 71,000+ screens, including partner screens, via the Loop Media Ads Manager, built in partnership with OrkaTV. This partnership is designed to empower local and regional marketers’ access to Loop Media’s powerful network at am.loop.tv.

“The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) estimates that national advertising makes up 35% of the yearly out of home advertising revenue and this is the area where Loop Media has primarily participated in since its inception,” said Jon Niermann, Chief Executive Officer of Loop Media. “With Loop Ads Manager, which we’ve built for the growing local demand for our platform, we are now able to more aggressively participate in the local advertising revenue stream which makes up 65% of the annual out of home advertising revenue. In addition, we’re providing our customers--and essentially any local business--the opportunity to advertise directly on the Loop TV platform in their local markets or beyond. Advertisers will be able to select their choice of markets anywhere in the nation with a quick, efficient, easy to use tool, and at an advertising entry price point that a local business owner can justify and manage,” Niermann continued.

OrkaTV built the Loop Ads Manager on top of its best-in-class Streaming TV ad tech infrastructure. This enables Loop TV to offer differentiated features such as the proprietary “Venue Type” forecasting tool for targeting desired audiences watching TV-Out-of-Home (TVOOH) FAST channels. The Loop Ads Manager can ingest existing creative, or its creative experts with decades of experience can assist a business owner in creating a new ad with minimal input.

“We built the Loop Ads Manager to democratize the entire process and cut through the prohibitive cost thresholds, clutter and usability issues that are inherent in most DSPs,” said Mike Woods, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of OrkaTV. “The result is the easiest way for small businesses or any business to get their ads on Loop TV’s premium streaming TV channels,” he added.

“We love having Loop TV in our venue! We are even more excited to be able to efficiently advertise The Pink Tub in other venues in order to reach new customers in our local market at a cost that is affordable for us!” said Victoria E. Thomas-Bodie, Founder & Executive Vice President of Operations at The Pink Tub, an opulent organic handmade body and bath brand based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Loop Ads Manager will begin service in beta-testing mode on September 21st.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing free music video, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, and on free ad-supported TV platforms and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important short form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram: @loopforbusiness

X (Twitter): @loopforbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loopforbusiness

About OrkaTV

OrkaTV is the leading Streaming TV marketplace. We monetize over 3,500 FAST channels, generating 35B Ad Requests/Month, and growing. Our marketplace consists of high-quality FAST channels, watched on televisions, delivering an engaging, traditional TV experience, without popups or skipping. OrkaTV is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

To learn more about OrkaTV products and applications, please visit us online at Orka.tv

Follow us on social:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orkatv/

X (Twitter): @orkatv

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921975390/en/