Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  LOOPShare Ltd.    LOOP   CA5435272045

LOOPSHARE LTD.

(LOOP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 01/28
0.085 CAD   0.00%
05:35pLOOPShare Provides Debt Settlement Update
NE
01/21LOOPShare Announces Debt Settlement
NE
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LOOPShare Provides Debt Settlement Update

01/29/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTC Pink: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("LOOPShare") announces that it has completed its previously announced settlement of $95,000 through the issuance of 1,400,000 shares to the creditors. In addition, LOOPShare proposes to settle a further C$18,000 in debt through the issuance of 250,000 shares to a creditor. The issuance of these shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About LOOPShare

www.loopscooters.com

Company Contact

info@loopshareltd.com
604-568-1598

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to LOOPShare Ltd. that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the settlement.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals. While LOOPShare considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to acts of God, and the risk that regulatory approval will not be received for the settlement, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of LOOPShare's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although LOOPShare has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, LOOPShare does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73229


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about LOOPSHARE LTD.
05:35pLOOPShare Provides Debt Settlement Update
NE
01/21LOOPShare Announces Debt Settlement
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,03  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2019 -5,53 M -4,32 M -4,32 M
Net cash 2019 0,25 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,82x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,71 M 2,12 M 2,11 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 369 190 862x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart LOOPSHARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
LOOPShare Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mathew Clayton Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Cheuk Operations Director
Brooke Hurford Chief Financial Officer
Juhani Siira Vice President-Engineering Software
Olen Aasen Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOOPSHARE LTD.21.43%2
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.12%191 585
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.38%43 780
ERICSSON AB0.57%39 627
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.14%28 790
NOKIA OYJ21.14%26 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ