  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  LoopUp Group plc
  News
  Summary
    LOOP   GB00BYQP6S60

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

(LOOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LoopUp : ILTA Masterclass – How to successfully implement Microsoft Teams Calling

09/08/2021 | 05:42am EDT
ILTA Masterclass - How to successfully implement Microsoft Teams Calling 8th September 2021By Tania Morrill

Many US law firms now use Microsoft Teams for improved collaboration. And an increasing number are adding Microsoft Teams Calling, allowing users to make and receive phone calls from their PC, smartphone or Teams-compatible device. Firms can then get rid of their legacy on-premises PBX solutions, eliminating cost and complexity. But first, it's useful to understand the steps required to implement Microsoft Teams Calling within a firm.

Implementing Microsoft Teams Calling can be relatively straightforward. But it's not without risk, and IT teams must get the details right for a successful roll-out. Users must feel comfortable with the new technology, and it needs to work perfectly from day one. Business phones are mission-critical - there's simply no margin for error.

In this Masterclass, you'll learn the key steps to a successful implementation. We'll share some best practices and common pitfalls. And you'll hear expert advice to help you decide if Microsoft Teams Calling is right for your firm.

In this session, we will cover:

  • An introduction to Microsoft Teams Calling
  • Different ways to provide PSTN connectivity to users
  • Preparing your corporate network for Teams Calling
  • Device options for users and meeting rooms
  • Successful implementation of Microsoft Teams Calling with real-life examples

To discuss how to implement Microsoft Teams Calling with one of our consultants, get in touch with us.

Financials
Sales 2021 24,9 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 6,79 M 9,35 M 9,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 30,2 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
LoopUp Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,50 GBX
Average target price 63,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Graham Flavell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Michael Hughes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Peter Healey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Eugene Reynold Non-Executive Chairman
KJ Nouri Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOPUP GROUP PLC-52.98%30
ORACLE CORPORATION39.13%251 280
SAP SE18.15%178 630
INTUIT INC.48.28%153 913
SERVICENOW, INC.20.10%134 460
DOCUSIGN, INC.39.47%60 993