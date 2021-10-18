LoopUp : New webcast highlights a $47 billion opportunity to deliver Microsoft Teams Calling

18th October 2021

The exponential growth in demand from multi-national customers wanting to remove the complexity and operational inefficiency associated with managing their global telephony estates, and the ubiquity of Microsoft Teams has created a unique opportunity for global IT service providers to tap into a multi-billion-dollar market.



To support partners with cloud telephony opportunities within their largest customers, LoopUp Strategic Alliances helps to address the infrastructure and legal challenges of providing global cloud telephony to multi-national customers, specifically:



- Licensed telephony provider status - LoopUp is licensed in more countries than any other provider

- Global voice network offering QoS and single SLA

- Augmenting internal capabilities with LoopUp's many years of Microsoft voice experience

- Simplified billing, service ticketing and reporting through single management portal



To explore the topic in more detail, LoopUp's Microsoft Technology Lead, Ben Lee as he discussed the topic with Matt Kirby, LoopUp's Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Together they covered:



- The size of the opportunity for IT service providers

- What multinational customers tell us they want from an IT service provider and how you can tap into this (i.e end to end service and management globally)

- How IT service providers can get involved - Teams voice (domestic), Microsoft knowledge, but not voice, providers to large enterprise customers



To learn more about opportunities for Microsoft Teams Calling partners, click here.