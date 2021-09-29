LoopUp : acquires SyncRTC to accelerate innovation in cloud communications

29th September 2021

We're excited to announce that LoopUp has acquired SyncRTC, a hybrid collaboration software-as-a-service technology company.

Founded in 2013, SyncRTC has designed its 'mashme.io' platform and associated 'Room of the Future' solutions to create what we believe is a best-in-class experience for larger scale hybrid education and corporate training implementations. SyncRTC has built a customer base of approximately 30 education and corporate training customers including Said Business School at the University of Oxford, NYU Stern School of Business, Colorado State University, Saudi Aramco and Grupo Santander.

Hybrid working is expected to become widespread in the post pandemic workplace, and we believe that the opportunities for SyncRTC's technology will multiply in the post pandemic digital workplace. SyncRTC brings meaningful differentiation to both LoopUp's Collaboration and Managed Events strategic rings by taking both into hybrid as well as purely virtual implementations. We plan to continue to target new business in higher education and increase investment into targeting new business in both corporate training and hybrid events, leveraging cross-selling opportunities with its existing enterprise customer base.

LoopUp has a longstanding relationship with SyncRTC's founder and CEO, Victor Sanchez, since SyncRTC was founded in 2013. Victor Sanchez will become the Group's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) post Acquisition.

We're delighted to welcome the SyncRTC team to LoopUp and we're looking forward to working with them on some exciting projects in the future!

Further details about the acquisition can be found here