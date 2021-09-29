Log in
    LOOP   GB00BYQP6S60

LOOPUP GROUP PLC

(LOOP)
LoopUp : acquires SyncRTC to accelerate innovation in cloud communications

09/29/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
LoopUp acquires SyncRTC to accelerate innovation in cloud communications 29th September 2021By Rob Jardine

We're excited to announce that LoopUp has acquired SyncRTC, a hybrid collaboration software-as-a-service technology company.

Founded in 2013, SyncRTC has designed its 'mashme.io' platform and associated 'Room of the Future' solutions to create what we believe is a best-in-class experience for larger scale hybrid education and corporate training implementations. SyncRTC has built a customer base of approximately 30 education and corporate training customers including Said Business School at the University of Oxford, NYU Stern School of Business, Colorado State University, Saudi Aramco and Grupo Santander.

Hybrid working is expected to become widespread in the post pandemic workplace, and we believe that the opportunities for SyncRTC's technology will multiply in the post pandemic digital workplace. SyncRTC brings meaningful differentiation to both LoopUp's Collaboration and Managed Events strategic rings by taking both into hybrid as well as purely virtual implementations. We plan to continue to target new business in higher education and increase investment into targeting new business in both corporate training and hybrid events, leveraging cross-selling opportunities with its existing enterprise customer base.

LoopUp has a longstanding relationship with SyncRTC's founder and CEO, Victor Sanchez, since SyncRTC was founded in 2013. Victor Sanchez will become the Group's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) post Acquisition.

We're delighted to welcome the SyncRTC team to LoopUp and we're looking forward to working with them on some exciting projects in the future!

Further details about the acquisition can be found here

Related LoopUp receives Advanced Specialization accreditation from Microsoft

The 'Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization' is awarded by Microsoft to partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven…

Read more › LoopUp now open for business in Madrid, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles!

We are delighted to announce the opening of four new LoopUp offices in Madrid, Chicago, Dallas…

Read more ›

Disclaimer

LoopUp Group plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 17:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24,9 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 6,79 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,2 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
LoopUp Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOOPUP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,50 GBX
Average target price 63,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Graham Flavell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Michael Hughes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Peter Healey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Eugene Reynold Non-Executive Chairman
KJ Nouri Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOOPUP GROUP PLC-56.55%27
ORACLE CORPORATION40.73%247 371
SAP SE9.83%162 237
INTUIT INC.49.27%148 838
SERVICENOW, INC.11.28%121 362
DOCUSIGN, INC.16.51%50 950