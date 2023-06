LoopUp Group plc is a global provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions. It enables the enterprises to move their global communications into the cloud to support flexible working. Its fully managed service is delivered over a premium voice network. Its Cloud Telephony solution for Microsoft Teams enables multinational enterprises to consolidate their global telecommunications into a single, consistently managed cloud implementation rather than disparate implementations from multiple carriers. Its telephony integration for Microsoft Teams, which is delivered over its premium voice network via direct routing, and a premium remote meeting solution, available as a native app for Teams or as a standalone solution. Its hybrid auditorium and events solution, Hybridium brings unrivaled engagement and analytics to larger scale hybrid education, training, and events such as management onsite, departmental kick-offs, capital markets days and thought leadership seminars.