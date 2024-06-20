Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE: MESC) ("Lophos" or the "Company"), a Canadian bioscience company focused on the cultivation and sale of Lophophora williamsii ("Peyote") and ThreeD Capital Inc. (CSE: IDK) (OTCQB: IDKFF) ("ThreeD"), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, are pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"). As a result of the completion of the Agreement, ThreeD has received 2,125,000 common shares of Lophos (the "Purchased Lophos Shares") and 2,125,000 common share purchase warrants of Lophos (the "Purchased Lophos Warrants", collectively the "Purchased Lophos Units") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Purchased Lophos Unit. Each Purchased Lophos Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Lophos at a price of $0.10 per share until three years from the closing date. In consideration, ThreeD has issued an aggregate of 150,000 at a deemed price of $0.85 per common share. No commission or finders' fees were paid in connection with the Agreement.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 21, 2024.

About Lophos Holdings Inc.

Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE: MESC), is a holdings company focused in the bioscience sector. Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc., stands as a prominent biosciences company specializing in the cultivation, research, and sale of peyote. Distinguished by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), the subsidiary is authorized for the possession, sale, sending, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, including mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, the license grants permission for the production of mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, showcasing the comprehensive scope of their operations.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

