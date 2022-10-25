Loqus p l c : Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements

Loqus Holdings p.l.c.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Loqus Holdings p.l.c. (the "Company")
Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements
|
Date of Announcement
|
25th October 2022
|
Reference
|
209/2022
This is a company announcement made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules:
QUOTE
The Board of Directors announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 28th October 2022 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 30th June 2022.
UNQUOTE
Adrian Mallia
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Loqus Holdings plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:37 UTC.