  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Loqus Holdings p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQS   MT0000150103

LOQUS HOLDINGS P.L.C.

(LQS)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
0.1900 EUR   +18.75%
06:44aLoqus P L C : Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements
PU
02/23Loqus P L C : Announces approval of half-yearly report
PU
02/23Loqus Holdings p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loqus p l c : Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements

10/25/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Loqus Holdings p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Loqus Holdings p.l.c. (the "Company")

Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements

Date of Announcement

25th October 2022

Reference

209/2022

This is a company announcement made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

QUOTE

The Board of Directors announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 28th October 2022 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 30th June 2022.

UNQUOTE

Adrian Mallia

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Loqus Holdings plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,05 M 7,96 M 7,96 M
Net income 2021 1,44 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net cash 2021 0,82 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,06 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 26,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Fenech Conti Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Walter Bonnici Group Chairman
Anthony Paul Demajo Independent Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Zammit Independent Non-Executive Director
Joannie Grima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOQUS HOLDINGS P.L.C.-9.52%6
ACCENTURE PLC-33.59%173 467
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.08%139 721
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.73%119 843
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%98 387
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.51%76 899