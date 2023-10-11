Loqus Holdings p.l.c.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Loqus Holdings p.l.c. (the "Company")
Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements
Date of Announcement
11th October 2023
Reference
217/2023
This is a company announcement made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules:
QUOTE
The Board of Directors announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 27th October 2023 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 30th June 2023.
UNQUOTE
Adrian Mallia
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
