Loqus Holdings p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Loqus Holdings p.l.c. (the "Company")

Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements

Date of Announcement 11th October 2023 Reference 217/2023

This is a company announcement made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

QUOTE

The Board of Directors announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 27th October 2023 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 30th June 2023.

UNQUOTE

Adrian Mallia

Company Secretary