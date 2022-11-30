Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Loqus Holdings p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQS   MT0000150103

LOQUS HOLDINGS P.L.C.

(LQS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
0.1900 EUR   +22.58%
10:53aLoqus P L C : Annual General Meeting Details
PU
10/28Loqus Holdings p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/25Loqus P L C : Announces date of board meeting to approve the annual financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Loqus p l c : Annual General Meeting Details

11/30/2022 | 10:53am EST
Loqus Holdings p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Loqus Holdings p.l.c. (the "Company")

Annual General Meeting Details

Date of Announcement:

30th November 2022

Reference:

211/2022

This is a company announcement made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

QUOTE

The forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company shall be held on the 31st January 2023 at 10.00hrs, at Sir Agostino Portelli Hall, The Malta Chamber of Commerce, The Exchange Buildings, Republic Street, Valletta. Shareholders on the Company's Register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on the 1st January 2023 will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting together with a copy of the Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Placing of items/resolutions on Agenda

A shareholder or shareholders holding not less than 5% in nominal value of the voting issued share capital of the Company may:

  1. request the Company to include items on the agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM; and
  1. table draft resolutions for items included in the agenda of the AGM.

The request to put items on the agenda of the general meeting or the draft resolution referred to above shall be submitted to the Company in hard copy form or in electronic form to secr@loqusgroup.com at least forty six (46) days before the 31st January 2023 and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Company shall not be obliged to entertain any requests by shareholders made after this date.

UNQUOTE

Adrian Mallia

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Loqus Holdings plc published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 15:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9,99 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net income 2022 1,68 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net Debt 2022 1,34 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,06 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart LOQUS HOLDINGS P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Loqus Holdings p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Fenech Conti Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Walter Bonnici Group Chairman
Anthony Paul Demajo Independent Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Zammit Independent Non-Executive Director
Joannie Grima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOQUS HOLDINGS P.L.C.-9.52%6
ACCENTURE PLC-29.90%181 450
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.12%152 234
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.60%132 445
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.25%106 636
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.70%83 692