Loqus p l c : Annual General Meeting Details

The forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company shall be held on the 31st January 2023 at 10.00hrs, at Sir Agostino Portelli Hall, The Malta Chamber of Commerce, The Exchange Buildings, Republic Street, Valletta. Shareholders on the Company's Register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on the 1st January 2023 will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting together with a copy of the Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Placing of items/resolutions on Agenda

A shareholder or shareholders holding not less than 5% in nominal value of the voting issued share capital of the Company may:

request the Company to include items on the agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM; and

table draft resolutions for items included in the agenda of the AGM.

The request to put items on the agenda of the general meeting or the draft resolution referred to above shall be submitted to the Company in hard copy form or in electronic form to secr@loqusgroup.com at least forty six (46) days before the 31st January 2023 and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Company shall not be obliged to entertain any requests by shareholders made after this date.

