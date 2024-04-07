2,167,500 Ordinary Shares of Lord Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.

2,167,500 Ordinary Shares of Lord Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 5-APR-2022 to 7-APR-2024.



Details:

2,167,500 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 7 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



2,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 19 August 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



2,940,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 28 March 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



3,800,000 performance rights with a nil exercise price expiring on or before 20 December 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 7 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation