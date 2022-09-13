Lordos United Public : Resignation of Director(en)

THE CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE LAW OF 2007
Notification of appointment, resignation, or movement to the position of
President or member of Board of Directors, the General Manager, the Financial
Controller, the Auditor, or Head of Accounting Department according to
Article 135 (2)
Name of Issuer:
LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD
Montrago Services Limited
Address: Epimitheos (no number), Ypsonas Industrial Area, 3056 Limassol
To the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council
Name
Position
Date of Resignation
STYLIANOS CHRISTIDES
Member of the Board of Directors
12/09/2022 (deceased)
INFORMATION CONCERNING NEW OFFICER
Name
Position of Member - Independence
SECURITIES OWNED DIRECTLY
Montrago Services Limited
13/09/2022
Signature
Date
Disclaimer
Lordos United Plastics Public Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:29:06 UTC.