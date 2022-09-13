Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lordos United Public Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPL   CY0006760413

LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD

(LPL)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-05-31
0.0900 EUR   +7.14%
05:30aLORDOS UNITED PUBLIC : Resignation of Director(en)
PU
09/06LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC : Εξαμηνιαία Οικονομική Έκθεση 30/06/2022 (en)
PU
09/06Lordos United Public Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Lordos United Public : Resignation of Director(en)

09/13/2022 | 05:30am EDT
THE CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE LAW OF 2007

Notification of appointment, resignation, or movement to the position of

President or member of Board of Directors, the General Manager, the Financial

Controller, the Auditor, or Head of Accounting Department according to

Article 135 (2)

Name of Issuer:

LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD

Submitted by:

Montrago Services Limited

Address: Epimitheos (no number), Ypsonas Industrial Area, 3056 Limassol

To the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council

Name

Position

Date of Resignation

STYLIANOS CHRISTIDES

Member of the Board of Directors

12/09/2022 (deceased)

INFORMATION CONCERNING NEW OFFICER

Name

Position of Member - Independence

Profession

Date of

(e.g. Member, Non Executive -

Appointment

Independent)

SECURITIES OWNED DIRECTLY

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES

NUMBER OF SECURITIES

SECURITIES OWNED THROUGH ASSOCIATED PERSONS [Article 137(4) ]

NAME

RELATION

DESCRIPTION OF

NUMBER OF

SECURITIES

SECURITIES

Montrago Services Limited

13/09/2022

Signature

Date

Disclaimer

Lordos United Plastics Public Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23,2 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2021 0,48 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net Debt 2021 13,9 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,55 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD
Duration : Period :
Lordos United Public Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christos Chadjimanolis Chief Executive Officer
Marios Constantouras Chief Financial Officer
Dimitrios F. Lordos Chairman
Michalis Lambrinos Independent Non-Executive Director
Stylianos Hristidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD0.00%5
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.67%24 109
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-31.17%22 102
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED25.71%16 085
MASCO CORPORATION-24.95%11 885
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-8.51%11 872