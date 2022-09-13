Lordos United Public : Resignation of Director(en)

THE CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE LAW OF 2007

Notification of appointment, resignation, or movement to the position of

President or member of Board of Directors, the General Manager, the Financial

Controller, the Auditor, or Head of Accounting Department according to

Article 135 (2)

Name of Issuer: LORDOS UNITED PUBLIC LTD Submitted by: Montrago Services Limited Address: Epimitheos (no number), Ypsonas Industrial Area, 3056 Limassol To the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council Name Position Date of Resignation STYLIANOS CHRISTIDES Member of the Board of Directors 12/09/2022 (deceased) INFORMATION CONCERNING NEW OFFICER Name Position of Member - Independence Profession Date of (e.g. Member, Non Executive - Appointment Independent)

SECURITIES OWNED DIRECTLY

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES NUMBER OF SECURITIES

SECURITIES OWNED THROUGH ASSOCIATED PERSONS [Article 137(4) ]

NAME RELATION DESCRIPTION OF NUMBER OF SECURITIES SECURITIES