Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lords Group Trading plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LORD   GB00BM9CLS53

LORDS GROUP TRADING PLC

(LORD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:41:37 2023-04-06 am EDT
69.20 GBX   +1.76%
07:56aLords Group completes refinancing of GBP70 million lending facilities
AN
03:22aLords Group Trading Completes Refinancing of GBP70 Million HSBC Loans
MT
02:00aLords Group Trading plc Completes the Refinancing of the Group's Existing £70 Million Lending Facilities
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lords Group completes refinancing of GBP70 million lending facilities

04/06/2023 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Lords Group Trading PLC on Thursday said it has completed the refinancing of its exiting GBP70 million lending facilities.

Lords Group is a London-based distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods.

The company said its GBP70 million lending facilities with HSBC Holdings PLC have been cancelled and repaid. This included a GBP50 million revolving credit facility and a GBP20 million receivables financing facility.

It noted that the repayment was funded by drawings under a new GBP95 million facility provided by HSBC, NatWest Group PLC and BNP Paribas SA. This consists of a GBP70 million RCF and a GBP25 million RFF, each with a three-year term.

Lords Group said the new facilities are on "improved commercial terms" compared to its previous facilities and are expected to result in material interest cost savings for the company over the three-year term.

It added that the new facilities support the company's medium term growth ambitions, including anticipated funding for acquisitions, as well as meeting working capital requirements.

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Chris Day said: "We are delighted to complete this refinancing exercise. The new and improved facilities support our strategic ambitions and we are very pleased to have three partner banks supporting the group on its corporate journey."

Grant Thornton LLP were financial advisors to the company on the refinancing. DAC Beachcroft LLP were borrower counsel and Pinsent Masons LLP were lender counsel.

Shares in Lords Group were up 1.8% to 69.19 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 2.42% 57.19 Real-time Quote.4.85%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.85% 558.9 Delayed Quote.7.47%
LORDS GROUP TRADING PLC 1.76% 69.195 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.91% 264.7 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
All news about LORDS GROUP TRADING PLC
07:56aLords Group completes refinancing of GBP70 million lending facilities
AN
03:22aLords Group Trading Completes Refinancing of GBP70 Million HSBC Loans
MT
02:00aLords Group Trading plc Completes the Refinancing of the Group's Existing £70 Million L..
CI
04/04Lords Group Trading plc Re-Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
04/03Lords Group buys Chiltern Timber; SRT wins contract
AN
04/03Lords Group Buys Chiltern Timber for GBP1.7 Million
MT
04/03Lords Group Trading plc acquired Chiltern Timber Supplies Limited for £1.65 million.
CI
02/02TRADING UPDATES: Lords sells business; Atome wins joint venture deal
AN
02/02Lords Group Trading Divests Lords at Home Subsidiary
MT
02/02Managing Director acquired Lords At Home Ltd from Lords Group Trading plc in a manageme..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 450 M 561 M 561 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2022 36,5 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 111 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 881
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart LORDS GROUP TRADING PLC
Duration : Period :
Lords Group Trading plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 68,00 GBX
Average target price 113,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Michael Day Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
Dawn Moore Non-Executive Director
Andrew Peter Harrison Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDS GROUP TRADING PLC-16.56%138
SAINT-GOBAIN8.17%27 576
ASSA ABLOY AB2.82%24 598
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.34.65%11 864
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.4.50%11 246
MASCO CORPORATION1.52%10 670
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer