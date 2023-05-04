Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lordstown Motors Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:11 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.3990 USD   +1.76%
10:15aCash-strapped Lordstown may stop Endurance truck production
RE
08:53aLORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/03Foxconn Still in Talks to Buy 20% Stake in Nasdaq-listed Lordstown Motors
MT
Cash-strapped Lordstown may stop Endurance truck production

05/04/2023 | 10:15am EDT
Foxconn produces electric vehicles in Ohio

(Reuters) - Lordstown Motors reported a steep fall in its cash reserves on Thursday and said it might have to stop making its Endurance electric pickup truck in the near future unless it finds a partner.

The remarks come days after the cash-strapped EV startup said it might be forced to file for bankruptcy, citing uncertainty over a $170 million investment deal with its major shareholder Foxconn.

Lordstown said on Thursday it was in talks with the Taiwanese company but they were yet to reach an agreement.

The dispute is a fresh setback for a company with a dwindling cash balance and production challenges. Lordstown resumed production of Endurance in March after a pause in February to address quality issues.

It said in February that it had made only 37 trucks for sale and recalled 19 vehicles delivered to customers or being used internally.

Net loss ballooned to $171.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $89.6 million a year earlier.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $108.1 million as of March 31, down from $203.6 million a year earlier.

Shares were little changed, having hit a record low on Monday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7,32 M - -
Net income 2023 -322 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,29x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 93,7 M 93,7 M -
EV / Sales 2023 18,6x
EV / Sales 2024 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward T. Hightower President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam B. Kroll Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Daniel A. Ninivaggi Executive Chairman
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
Mowry Jeff Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-65.36%94
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%187 160
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.41%83 091
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.70%77 615
BMW AG21.16%71 644
FORD MOTOR COMPANY1.38%47 169
