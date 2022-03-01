Log in
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
GM sells stake in EV startup Lordstown Motors

03/01/2022 | 03:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday it sold its stake in electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp.

GM spokesman Jim Cain said the Detroit automaker sold its 7.5 million shares in a series of sales into the market in the fourth quarter but the proceeds were not material to GM's financial results.

GM declined to disclose the total proceeds it received.

Lordstown, which posted a bigger fourth-quarter loss, said on Monday it had expected to manufacture and sell about 500 of its Endurance electric pickup trucks this year, after previously forecasting sales of about 32,000 vehicles in the first full year of production. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Detroit; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.58% 44.59 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. 5.84% 2.71 Delayed Quote.-25.51%
Analyst Recommendations on LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -386 M - -
Net Debt 2022 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 505 M 505 M -
EV / Sales 2022 44,4x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,57 $
Average target price 3,14 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Ninivaggi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward T. Hightower President
Adam B. Kroll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angela Strand Boydston Non-Executive Chairman
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-25.51%505
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.57%256 101
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.32%119 167
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG3.82%84 302
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-15.46%70 315
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-20.31%67 885