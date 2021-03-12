Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lordstown Motors Corp.    RIDE

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Investors

03/12/2021 | 03:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown”) (NASDAQ: RIDE).

Lordstown is an automobile manufacturer of electric vehicles.

On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research, LLC published a report entitled: “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno.” The report stated that “Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” The report also stated that “conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.”

Following this news, Lordstown’s stock price is down over 16% from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71.

If you are a Lordstown investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/lordstown-motors-corp-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=lordstown.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
03:46pRIDE BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lordstown Motors C..
BU
03:36pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP I : RIDE) Investors
BU
02:49pLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of ..
BU
02:13pRIDE INVESTIGATION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Lordstown Motors ..
PR
11:46aLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : Shares Plunge Nearly 18% in Wake of Report from Short Seller..
MT
09:15aLORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.  : annual earnings release
08:49aLORDSTOWN MOTORS'  : shares slump after Hindenburg takes short position
RE
08:34aLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : Hindenburg goes short on electric pickup truck maker Lordsto..
RE
03/09Volatility Hits the Sizzling SPAC Market
DJ
03/04Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -142x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 921 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,20 $
Last Close Price 17,71 $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julio C. Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
John Lafleur Chief Operating Officer
Keith A. Feldman Independent Director
Jane Reiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-11.71%2 921
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.36%208 564
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.99%128 866
DAIMLER AG24.74%92 276
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.28%81 167
BMW AG8.71%60 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ