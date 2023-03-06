LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP - WILL ANNOUNCE RESUMPTION DATE FOR PRODUC…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
TESLA, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Artificial Intelligence
Robotics
The future of mobility
The SPAC
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
US Basketball
Education
Fintechs
The Vegan Market
Smart City
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Lordstown Motors Corp.
News
Summary
RIDE
US54405Q1004
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
(RIDE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
08:59:50 2023-03-06 am EST
1.090
USD
-2.68%
08:54a
Lordstown motors corp expects to raise significantly more capita…
RE
08:35a
Lordstown motors corp - will announce resumption date for produc…
RE
08:34a
Lordstown motors corp - working with parts suppliers to fix qual…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP - WILL ANNOUNCE RESUMPTION DATE FOR PRODUC…
03/06/2023 | 08:35am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP - WILL ANNOUNCE RESUMPTION DATE FOR PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES IN COMING WEEKS
© Reuters 2023
All news about LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
08:54a
Lordstown motors corp expects to raise significantly more capita…
RE
08:35a
Lordstown motors corp - will announce resumption date for produc…
RE
08:34a
Lordstown motors corp - working with parts suppliers to fix qual…
RE
07:34a
Earnings Flash (RIDE) LORDSTOWN MOTORS Reports Q4 Revenue $194,000, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
07:33a
Lordstown Motors loss widens as higher costs, delivery delays weigh
RE
07:32a
Lordstown Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
07:31a
Lordstown Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
06:20a
North American Morning Briefing: Focus This Week -3-
DJ
03/05
Analysis-Foxconn races to become an EV player and the clock is ticking
RE
02/23
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
2022
RBC Cuts Price Target on Lordstown Motors to $1 From $1.50, Maintains Underperform Rati..
MT
2022
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Lordstown Motors' Price Target to $2 From $3, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
2022
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Lordstown Motors Price Target to $2 From $2.50, Maintains Sell Ra..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1,69 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-215 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
137 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,12x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
243 M
243 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
62,7x
EV / Sales 2023
6,51x
Nbr of Employees
632
Free-Float
82,6%
More Financials
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1,12 $
Average target price
1,25 $
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward T. Hightower
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam B. Kroll
Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Daniel A. Ninivaggi
Executive Chairman
Darren C. Post
Vice President-Engineering
Mowry Jeff
Vice President-Information Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
-1.75%
243
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
3.97%
187 828
VOLKSWAGEN AG
22.14%
87 901
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
23.11%
85 721
BMW AG
21.71%
68 745
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
21.91%
57 194
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave