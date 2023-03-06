Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lordstown Motors Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:59:50 2023-03-06 am EST
1.090 USD   -2.68%
08:54aLordstown motors corp expects to raise significantly more capita…
RE
08:35aLordstown motors corp - will announce resumption date for produc…
RE
08:34aLordstown motors corp - working with parts suppliers to fix qual…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP - WORKING WITH PARTS SUPPLIERS TO FIX QUAL…

03/06/2023 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP - WORKING WITH PARTS SUPPLIERS TO FIX QUALITY ISSUES - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2023
All news about LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
08:54aLordstown motors corp expects to raise significantly more capita…
RE
08:35aLordstown motors corp - will announce resumption date for produc…
RE
08:34aLordstown motors corp - working with parts suppliers to fix qual…
RE
07:34aEarnings Flash (RIDE) LORDSTOWN MOTORS Reports Q4 Revenue $194,000, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
07:33aLordstown Motors loss widens as higher costs, delivery delays weigh
RE
07:32aLordstown Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
07:31aLordstown Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus This Week -3-
DJ
03/05Analysis-Foxconn races to become an EV player and the clock is ticking
RE
02/23News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,69 M - -
Net income 2022 -215 M - -
Net cash 2022 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 243 M 243 M -
EV / Sales 2022 62,7x
EV / Sales 2023 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 632
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,12 $
Average target price 1,25 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward T. Hightower President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam B. Kroll Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Daniel A. Ninivaggi Executive Chairman
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
Mowry Jeff Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-1.75%243
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%187 828
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.14%87 901
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.11%85 721
BMW AG21.71%68 745
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.91%57 194