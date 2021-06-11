LORDSTOWN MOTORS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Lordstown Motors Corp. - RIDE

NEW ORLEANS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Lordstown Motors Corp. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: RIDE) f/k/a DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

On March 12, 2021, pre-market, Hindenburg Research reported that the Company has "no revenue and no sellable product," and that it "has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities." Further, the report noted that the Company's "orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy," and that a former employee "explained how the company is experiencing delays and making 'drastic' design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production," rather than it being "on track" for a September 2021 production start. Then, on March 17, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed during an earnings call that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, despite not including that disclosure in its Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, filed after trading closed that same day.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Lordstown's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

