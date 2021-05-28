Log in
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Lordstown Motors Corp. - RIDE

05/28/2021 | 08:31pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Lordstown Motors Corp. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: RIDE) f/k/a DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

On March 12, 2021, pre-market, Hindenburg Research reported that the Company has “no revenue and no sellable product,” and that it “has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” Further, the report noted that the Company’s “orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy,” and that a former employee “explained how the company is experiencing delays and making ‘drastic’ design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production,” rather than it being “on track” for a September 2021 production start. Then, on March 17, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed during an earnings call that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, despite not including that disclosure in its Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, filed after trading closed that same day.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Lordstown’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Lordstown shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ride/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -423 M - -
Net cash 2021 65,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 748 M 1 748 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,0x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 62,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rich Schmidt President
Julio C. Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
John Lafleur Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-50.65%1 863
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.80%228 827
VOLKSWAGEN AG47.85%159 590
DAIMLER AG34.75%101 595
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.54%86 707
BMW AG21.39%69 635