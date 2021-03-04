Log in
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

03/04/2021 | 04:01pm EST
LORDSTOWN, Ohio, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on March 17, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events page of Lordstown Motors’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.lordstownmotors.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About Lordstown Motors Corp.
Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size, all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market. For additional information visit www.lordstownmotors.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: our limited operating history and our significant projected funding needs; risks associated with the conversion and retooling of our facility and ramp up of production; our inability to obtain binding purchase orders from customers and potential customers’ inability to integrate our electric vehicles into their existing fleets; our inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric pickup truck market; our inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect our intellectual property rights. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Lordstown Motors Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors
Carter Driscoll
lordstownIR@icrinc.com  

Media
Ryan Hallett
lordstownmotors@ottoandfriends.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -152x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 139 M 3 139 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 25,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julio C. Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
John Lafleur Chief Operating Officer
Keith A. Feldman Independent Director
Jane Reiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-11.49%3 139
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%208 533
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.49%120 374
DAIMLER AG20.06%89 633
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.49%75 893
BMW AG5.36%59 397
