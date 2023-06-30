Lordstown Motors Corp.(NasdaqGS:RIDE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an electric vehicle (EV) company, which is focused on developing light-duty work vehicles. It is a North American light duty original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) focused on EVs for commercial fleet customers. The Company's flagship vehicle is the Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. The Endurance's bed box is designed to be fully compatible with existing third-party parts, upfitting options and accessories. The Endurance has four electric in-wheel hub motors. Its use of in-wheel hub motors together with Endurance's software, is intended to provide traction, maneuverability and handling, making it an ideal vehicle for fleet operators.