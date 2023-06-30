Lordstown Motors Corp.(NasdaqGS:RIDE) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-29 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.250 USD
|+6.64%
|-33.43%
|-86.84%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|2.250 $
|+6.64%
|3,541,081
|2023-06-28
|2.110 $
|-7.86%
|4,004,498
|2023-06-27
|2.290 $
|-17.18%
|22,744,349
|2023-06-26
|2.765 $
|-7.21%
|1,231,944
|2023-06-23
|2.980 $
|-11.83%
|2,189,853
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-86.84%
|36 M $
|-14.70%
|37 M $
|+170.26%
|40 M $
|-.--%
|42 M $
|+12.24%
|27 M $
|-.--%
|26 M $
|+69.85%
|24 M $
|-0.63%
|52 M $
|-2.97%
|53 M $
|-47.22%
|16 M $