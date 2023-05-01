Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lordstown Motors Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:37:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
0.3920 USD   -25.05%
09:59aLordstown Motors: Foxconn Trying to Back Out of Investment in EV Startup
DJ
09:53aLordstown's funding in crisis as investor Foxconn alleges agreement breach
RE
09:35aLordstown receives letter from Foxconn alleging agreement breach
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lordstown Motors: Foxconn Trying to Back Out of Investment in EV Startup

05/01/2023 | 09:59am EDT
By Will Feuer


Foxconn Technology Group, the world's biggest contract manufacturer for electronics, is trying to back out of its deal to increase its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-vehicle startup said.

Foxconn agreed in November to spend up to $170 million to buy both common stock and newly created preferred shares in Lordstown, a crucial cash injection for the startup, which was still working to ramp up production of its debut EV truck, called the Endurance.

Lordstown said Monday that Foxconn closed part of the investment agreement in November, buying about $22.7 million of Class A common stock and $30 million of preferred stock.

Foxconn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Lordstown, Foxconn agreed to further buy about 26.9 million shares of Lordstown shares for about $47.3 million within 10 business days after the companies received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Lordstown said it received CFIUS clearance on April 25, giving the companies until May 8 to close the latest round of investment.

However, Lordstown said it received notice from Foxconn on April 21 that asserted Lordstown has breached the terms of the deal by allowing its stock price to fall below $1.00 a share for too long, putting it out of compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

Foxconn said it would back out of the deal if the breach isn't resolved within 30 days, Lordstown said Monday. Lordstown said it responded to Foxconn, disputing its ability to back out of the deal.

Lordstown said it believes the deal remains intact and the company intends to enforce its rights under the deal.

"The company is in discussions with Foxconn to seek a resolution regarding these matters," Lordstown said in a securities filing.

Shares of Lordstown fell almost 21%, to 41 cents, in morning trading.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 0958ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.94% 53.9 End-of-day quote.3.85%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.97% 104.5 End-of-day quote.4.60%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -24.72% 0.3923 Delayed Quote.-54.12%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.09% 12219.63 Real-time Quote.16.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7,32 M - -
Net income 2023 -322 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
EV / Sales 2024 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Average target price 0,83 $
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward T. Hightower President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam B. Kroll Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Daniel A. Ninivaggi Executive Chairman
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
Mowry Jeff Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-54.12%125
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.46%185 059
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.95%83 334
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.24%77 632
BMW AG21.66%71 759
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.15%47 520
