Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lordstown Motors Corp.    RIDE

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lordstown Motors : Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Lordstown Motors, shares slip

03/12/2021 | 08:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 12 (Reuters) - Hindenburg Research said on Friday it had taken a short position in Lordstown Motors Corp, sending the electric pickup truck maker's shares down more than 17% in premarket trade.

"Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities," Hindenburg said.

Lordstown did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company said in January it had received more than 100,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets for its EV truck.

"Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company's orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy," Hindenburg said on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3exILnF)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
08:49aLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Lordstown Motors, share..
RE
08:34aLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : Hindenburg goes short on electric pickup truck maker Lordsto..
RE
03/09Volatility Hits the Sizzling SPAC Market
DJ
03/04Lordstown Motors Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financ..
GL
03/02SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Losing More Ground Ahead of Tuesday Groun..
MT
03/02SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Turning Mixed Amid Narrow Recovery in Broader Ma..
MT
03/02LORDSTOWN MOTORS  : Rise After Signing Co-Marketing, Vehicle Purchase Contracts ..
MT
03/02Lordstown Motors and Holman Enterprises Announce Co-Marketing Agreement and E..
GL
03/01WORKHORSE  : Q4 Net Profit, Sales Increase
MT
02/24Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -142x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 921 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,20 $
Last Close Price 17,71 $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julio C. Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
John Lafleur Chief Operating Officer
Keith A. Feldman Independent Director
Jane Reiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-11.71%2 921
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.68%208 564
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.99%128 866
DAIMLER AG24.74%92 276
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.28%81 167
BMW AG8.71%60 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ