Lordstown Motors : Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Lordstown Motors, shares slip

March 12 (Reuters) - Hindenburg Research said on Friday it
had taken a short position in Lordstown Motors Corp,
sending the electric pickup truck maker's shares down more than
17% in premarket trade.
"Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and
no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on
both its demand and production capabilities," Hindenburg said.
Lordstown did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
The company said in January it had received more than
100,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial
fleets for its EV truck.
"Our conversations with former employees, business partners
and an extensive document review show that the company's orders
are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and
confer legitimacy," Hindenburg said on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3exILnF)
