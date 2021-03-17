Lordstown Motors : faces SEC questions over shortseller report

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp
on Wednesday said it received a request for information from
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a report
by shortseller Hindenburg Research, and the company is
cooperating with the SEC inquiry.
The Ohio-based electric pickup-truck startup said on an
earnings conference call that its board of directors has formed
a special committee to review the matter.
Shares of Lordstown Motors were down 5% in extended trade.
On March 12, Hindenburg Research revealed that it had taken
a short position in the electric truckmaker, accusing the
company of misleading the public with "fake" orders and claiming
that its upcoming truck is three to four years away from
production.
The company, which in 2019 acquired a shuttered General
Motors Co's plant in Ohio, reiterated on Wednesday that
it remained on track to begin building its Endurance electric
pickup truck in September as planned.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia
Osterman)