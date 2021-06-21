Lordstown Motors : is 'evaluating strategic partners' in funding search

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, June 21 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle
startup Lordstown Motors Corp is "evaluating strategic
partners" as part of its search for funding needed to stay in
operation, the company's executive chair, Angela Strand, said on
Monday.
Lordstown Motors earlier this month warned it may not be
able to continue as a "going concern" if it cannot raise more
money to retool its factory in Lordstown, Ohio, for high-volume
production.
The company's shares were down 4% in late afternoon on
Monday, and are down 49% for the year to date.
Strand is acting as the company's chief executive while a
search is under way to replace Steve Burns, who left the company
earlier this month.
Since the "going concern" warning, the company has tried to
allay worries by saying it was in talks with multiple parties to
raise funds. Before his exit, Burns said on a conference call
that Lordstown needed more capital and that production of the
Endurance truck this year would be half of prior expectations of
2,200 vehicles.
Lordstown Motors executives opened their assembly plant, a
former General Motors Co assembly plant, to investors and
reporters on Monday.
Lordstown, which went public last year through a reverse
merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has
struggled with the launch of its Endurance pickup truck, and
with questions about governance.
Several EV startups over the past year have gone public via
mergers with SPACs, bypassing the rigorous scrutiny of a
traditional initial public offering process.
In March, Lordstown's shares slumped after investment
research firm Hindenburg Research disclosed it had taken a short
position on the stock, saying the company had misled consumers
and investors about its preorders for the Endurance truck that
Lordstown initially said were worth $1.4 billion.
The Ohio company subsequently said the orders were not
binding and on June 8, when it warned it was running out of
cash, disclosed in a regulatory filing it had no binding orders
or commitments from customers.
Last Monday, just days after Lordstown said it may not have
enough money to stay in business over the next year, CEO Burns -
who was also the company's founder and largest shareholder -
resigned, as did the chief financial officer. Lordstown also
acknowledged it had overstated the quality of preorders.
The following day, Lordstown President Rich Schmidt said the
automaker had binding orders, but the company subsequently
backtracked from that comment.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked the
company for information related to the truck preorders.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Lordstown, Ohio, and Joe White in
Detroit
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)