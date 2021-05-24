Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lordstown Motors Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lordstown Motors : says 2021 production will be half expectations, needs capital

05/24/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
DETROIT, May 24 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday said 2021 production of its Endurance truck, slated to begin in September, will be half of prior expectations and that the electric vehicle startup needs additional capital to execute its plans, sending shares down 8.3% in after-hours trading.

"We are still in a position to ramp the Endurance, but we do need additional capital to execute on our plans," Chief Executive Steve Burns said in a statement. "We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions."

Lordstown said Endurance production this year will be limited and would be "at best 50%" of the company's prior expectations. It said it was still on track for the September launch of the truck, with pre-production vehicle builds slated for July.

The Ohio-based company blamed COVID-19 and industry-wide related issues that resulted in "significantly higher than expected" spending on parts, expedited shipping costs and third-party engineering resources.

Lordstown's shares slumped in March after Hindenburg Research disclosed it had taken a short position on the electric pickup truck maker's stock, saying the company had misled consumers and investors.

Short sellers bet the price of a stock will fall by borrowing shares in the hope of buying them back at a cheaper price and pocketing the difference.

Lordstown subsequently said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had asked for information related to its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) DiamondPeak Holdings and preorders of its vehicles. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -299 M - -
Net cash 2021 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 692 M 1 692 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,33 $
Last Close Price 9,58 $
Spread / Highest target 318%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rich Schmidt President
Julio C. Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
John Lafleur Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-52.24%1 692
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION11.03%224 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG41.68%152 311
DAIMLER AG30.70%98 482
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.22%82 282
BMW AG18.10%67 632