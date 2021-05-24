Lordstown Motors : says 2021 production will be half expectations, needs capital

DETROIT, May 24 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp
on Monday said 2021 production of its Endurance truck, slated to
begin in September, will be half of prior expectations and that
the electric vehicle startup needs additional capital to execute
its plans, sending shares down 8.3% in after-hours trading.
"We are still in a position to ramp the Endurance, but we do
need additional capital to execute on our plans," Chief
Executive Steve Burns said in a statement. "We believe we have
several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have
begun those discussions."
Lordstown said Endurance production this year will be
limited and would be "at best 50%" of the company's prior
expectations. It said it was still on track for the September
launch of the truck, with pre-production vehicle builds slated
for July.
The Ohio-based company blamed COVID-19 and industry-wide
related issues that resulted in "significantly higher than
expected" spending on parts, expedited shipping costs and
third-party engineering resources.
Lordstown's shares slumped in March after Hindenburg
Research disclosed it had taken a short position on the electric
pickup truck maker's stock, saying the company had misled
consumers and investors.
Short sellers bet the price of a stock will fall by
borrowing shares in the hope of buying them back at a cheaper
price and pocketing the difference.
Lordstown subsequently said the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission had asked for information related to its merger with
special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) DiamondPeak Holdings
and preorders of its vehicles.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit
Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)