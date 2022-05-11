Lordstown Motors shares surge as it closes deal with Foxconn

May 11 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp said it
has completed a deal to sell certain assets to Taiwanese
contract manufacturer Foxconn, clinching funds
essential for the production of its Endurance electric pickup
truck.
The Ohio-based company's shares soared more than 14% in
extended trading on Wednesday.
The struggling EV maker last year entered the agreement with
Foxconn for the sale of its Ohio facility for $230 million,
excluding certain assets such as the hub motor assembly and
battery pack lines.
On Wednesday, Lordstown said it will get $260 million of
proceeds, including the reimbursement of certain operating and
expansion costs.
The company said on Monday it needed $150 million in
addition to the proceeds from the asset purchase deal to put its
Endurance electric pickup truck into production.
Under the agreement, the two companies would create a joint
venture to make future vehicles, with Lordstown owning a 45%
stake and Foxconn owning the rest.
Lordstown President Edward Hightower told Reuters Wednesday
that with the sale of the Ohio factory to Foxconn and the
establishment of a product development joint venture with
Foxconn, Lordstown can raise additional cash after it delivers
the first Endurance trucks to customers.
The product development venture with Foxconn will allow
Lordstown and Foxconn together to offer vehicle development and
a U.S. manufacturing base to international automakers that need
both, Hightower said.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath, Bernard Orr)