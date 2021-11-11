Log in
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
News 
Summary

Lordstown delays launch of electric pickup by a quarter, citing supply-chain issues

11/11/2021 | 04:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Lordstown Motors sign is seen outside the Lordstown Assembly Plant

DETROIT (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp on Thursday delayed next year's launch of its Endurance electric pickup truck by a quarter, citing parts and materials shortages and other supply-chain issues.

The Ohio-based electric vehicle startup said it would now begin production and deliveries in the third quarter of 2022, rather than the second quarter it had forecast in August.

"This is a modest delay from earlier expectations as component and material shortages, along with other supply chain challenges, remain an issue for Lordstown Motors just as they are for the industry at large," Chief Executive Daniel Ninivaggi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,34 M - -
Net income 2021 -445 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 984 M 984 M -
EV / Sales 2021 302x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,56 $
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Ninivaggi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rich Schmidt President
Adam B. Kroll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angela Strand Boydston Non-Executive Chairman
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-72.28%984
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.56%243 947
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.77%141 008
DAIMLER AG52.43%108 699
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.34%86 052
FORD MOTOR COMPANY120.25%77 367