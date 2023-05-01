Advanced search
    RIDE   US54405Q1004

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
2023-05-01
0.3920 USD   -25.05%
09:59aLordstown Motors: Foxconn Trying to Back Out of Investment in EV Startup
DJ
09:53aLordstown's funding in crisis as investor Foxconn alleges agreement breach
RE
09:35aLordstown receives letter from Foxconn alleging agreement breach
RE
Lordstown's funding in crisis as investor Foxconn alleges agreement breach

05/01/2023 | 09:53am EDT
May 1 (Reuters) - Major shareholder Foxconn is alleging that Lordstown Motors had breached their $170 million investment deal, the EV maker said on Monday, while warning that it might not have enough cash to fund its operations if the agreement falls through.

Lordstown, whose shares tumbled 15% in early trading, said Foxconn pointed to the delisting notice that the company received from the Nasdaq in a letter alleging the breach.

The U.S. company rejected the allegation and said it was in talks with the Taiwanese contract manufacturer to seek a resolution.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foxconn had in November struck a deal to take a near-20% stake in loss-making U.S. electric truck maker Lordstown Motors for up to $170 million.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.94% 53.9 End-of-day quote.3.85%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.97% 104.5 End-of-day quote.4.60%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -24.72% 0.3906 Delayed Quote.-54.12%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.06% 12220.38 Real-time Quote.16.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7,32 M - -
Net income 2023 -322 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
EV / Sales 2024 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Edward T. Hightower President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam B. Kroll Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Daniel A. Ninivaggi Executive Chairman
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
Mowry Jeff Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-54.12%125
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.46%185 059
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.95%83 334
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.24%77 632
BMW AG21.66%71 759
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.15%47 520
