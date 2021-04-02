RIDE INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstien Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE) from August 3, 2020 through March 17, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Before the markets opened on March 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on Lordstown entitled: "The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, and a Prototype Inferno." In this report, Hindenburg noted that Lordstown has "no revenue and no sellable product," and wrote that the Company "has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities." The Hindenburg report concluded that Lordstown's "orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy," and that a former employee "explained how the company is experiencing delays and making 'drastic' design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production," rather than the Company being "on track" for a September 2021 production start.

On this news, the price of Lordstown common stock fell approximately 16.5% in one day, down from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71 to a March 12, 2021 close of just $14.78. This represents hundreds of millions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

Then on March 17, 2021, after trading had closed, the Company held an earnings call on which Lordstown CEO Stephen Burns disclosed that Lordstown had received an inquiry from the SEC. Although Lordstown also issued a press release and Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after trading closed on March 17, 2021, the Company failed to disclose the existence of the SEC inquiry in those filings. On this news, the stock fell approximately another 9% in aftermarket trading.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

