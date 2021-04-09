Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lordstown Motors Corp.    RIDE

LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.

(RIDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Lordstown Motors Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/09/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RIDE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 3, 2020 and March 24, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 17, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Lordstown’s supposed orders were in fact non-binding. Many of the customers who made these purported pre-orders either could not afford the vehicles, or would not have need of the Company’s Endurance truck. The Company is not “on track” to enter production of the Endurance in September 2021. In fact, the first test run of the vehicle resulted in it being engulfed in fire. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Lordstown, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
05:47pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Securities F..
BU
10:09aRIDE EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securiti..
PR
04/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
04/06GM to Make Electric Version of Chevy Silverado Pickup -- Update
DJ
04/06GM to Make Electric Version of Chevy Silverado Pickup
DJ
04/06Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Chinese crypto firm Ebang, shares slump
RE
04/05LORDSTOWN MOTORS  : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Lordstown Mo..
PR
04/05INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Securities F..
PR
04/04LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Inv..
PR
04/02ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Files Class Action Suit Against Lordstown Mo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 M - -
Net income 2021 -313 M - -
Net cash 2021 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lordstown Motors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,20 $
Last Close Price 11,72 $
Spread / Highest target 241%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rich Schmidt President
Julio C. Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
Darren C. Post Vice President-Engineering
John Lafleur Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP.-38.58%2 175
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.79%219 015
VOLKSWAGEN AG56.77%164 430
DAIMLER AG28.41%94 493
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.31%86 584
BMW AG22.07%67 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ