Wall St trades mixed on Fed tightening fears, Nvidia weighs

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Monday
after blockbuster jobs data last week reinforced expectations
the Federal Reserve will crack down on inflation, while a
revenue warning from chipmaker Nvidia was another reminder of a
slowing U.S. economy.
Stocks edged off the day's highs as last week's blowout
labor market report was initially seen as a sign the economy
could withstand aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to
tame inflation running at four-decade highs.
Investors now await consumer price data for July to be
released on Wednesday to gauge whether the Fed might ease a bit
in its inflation fight and provide a path for the economy to
grow.
"The CPI data will help to confirm if the Fed's tightening
efforts have been successful in starting to tame inflation or if
continued Fed tightening is needed," said Robert Schein, chief
investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.37 points,
or 0.14%, to 32,848.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.55 points, or
0.13%, to 4,139.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
24.65 points, or 0.19%, to 12,632.90.
The S&P 500 has bounced back 14% from mid-June lows, but
signs of persistent inflation could further bolster the Fed's
case for aggressive monetary policy tightening.
Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise in
Troy, Michigan, said the market will pull back at some point as
traders test the recent rebound.
"If we can hold those mid-June levels, it would be another
sign that maybe this is more than just a bear market rally and
the market is actually trying to recover and anticipate a better
environment ahead," Saglimbene said.
"Maybe we can get a little bit higher by year end, but
that's if everything lines up perfectly," he said. "We're fairly
valued right now based on the cross currents in the market."
U.S. rate futures have priced in a 65.5% chance of a
75-basis-point hike at the Fed's next meeting in September, up
from about 41% before the labor market data beat market
expectations.
The information technology sector fell 0.9% after
chipmaker Nvidia Corp slid 8.0% as the company said it
expects second-quarter revenue to decline 19% from the prior
quarter to about $6.7 billion due to weakness in gaming.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index declined
2.3%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged lower in choppy trading
after rising as much as 1.6% in early trading.
Offsetting losses on the Nasdaq, megacap Tesla rose
2.0% as the U.S. electric-car maker signed contracts worth about
$5 billion to buy battery materials from nickel processing
companies in Indonesia, according to a CNBC report.
Shares of U.S. automakers jumped after the U.S. Senate on
Sunday passed a $430 billion bill to fight climate change that
created a $4,000 tax credit for used electric vehicles and
provides billions in funding for their production.
Rivian Automotive Inc rose 5.75%, Ford Motor Co
gained 4.38%, General Motors Co added 5.21% and
Lordstown Motors Corp advanced 5.56%.
Signify Health Inc jumped 12.5% on a media report
that CVS Health Corp was looking to buy the health
technology company.
Palantir Technologies Inc dropped 12.5% after the
data analytics software company lowered its annual revenue
forecast as the timing of some large government contracts
remained uncertain.
Tyson Foods Inc fell 7.9% after missing quarterly
profit expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.56-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and 29 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 92 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Aniruddha Ghosh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)